Overview

Dr. Mark Schlosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Schlosberg works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Surgery in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.