Dr. Mark Schlosberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Schlosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Schlosberg works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Michaelson MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 160, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-1372
-
2
Mark Schlosberg, MD | Wellstar Pulmonary Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 215, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 422-1372
-
3
Eduardo Molinary MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 100, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 422-1372
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlosberg?
Thorough, thoughtful and detailed! Dr. Schlosberg is an excellent physician. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Mark Schlosberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851326318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlosberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlosberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlosberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlosberg works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlosberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.