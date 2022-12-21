Overview

Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint John, IN. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Schinsky works at American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists in Saint John, IN with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.