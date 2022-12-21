Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD
Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint John, IN. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Rush Copley Medical Center.
The American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists9615 Keilman St, Saint John, IN 46373 Directions (833) 872-4477
The American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists999 E Touhy Ave Ste 450, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (833) 872-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Winderful
Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York
Dr. Schinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schinsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.