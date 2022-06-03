Dr. Scheutzow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
David Coleman Ma810 Warren St, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 389-1416
- 2 350 N Cox St, Asheboro, NC 27203 Directions (336) 896-0904
- 3 232 Gilmer St Ste 202, Reidsville, NC 27320 Directions (336) 308-0822
Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care1511 Westover Ter Ste 107, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 760-0706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Takes his time with you. Listens to your concerns. Friendly
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
