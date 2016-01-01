Dr. Mark Scheurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scheurer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Scheurer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Scheurer works at
Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Scheurer, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
