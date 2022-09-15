Overview

Dr. Mark Schenkel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Toronto - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Schenkel works at Dr. Mark Schenkel MD in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.