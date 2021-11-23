See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Scheinberg works at Mark N. Scheinberg M.D. in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark N. Scheinberg M.D.
    2345 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 106, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 719-5257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2021
    I had a phone consultation with Dr. Scheinberg , who was extremely helpful and put me at ease. He is patient and caring, and gives very clear instructions. Highly recommend.
    Susan Wallace — Nov 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD
    About Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1356330856
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Med Center
    • Charity Hospital
    • State University of New York
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheinberg works at Mark N. Scheinberg M.D. in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scheinberg’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

