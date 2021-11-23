Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Scheinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Mark N. Scheinberg M.D.2345 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 106, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 719-5257
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheinberg?
I had a phone consultation with Dr. Scheinberg , who was extremely helpful and put me at ease. He is patient and caring, and gives very clear instructions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Scheinberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese
- 1356330856
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center
- Charity Hospital
- State University of New York
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheinberg works at
Dr. Scheinberg speaks Portuguese.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.