Overview

Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Schefkind works at Schefkind Eye Care in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Nearsightedness and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.