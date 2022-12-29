See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (164)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Schamblin works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Bakersfield
    5201 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-5565
    Ucla Ipn Scoi
    4100 Empire Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shoulder Arthroscopy
Knee Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Knee Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Schamblin?

    Dec 29, 2022
    Always able to get ahold of Dr.Shamblin or his PA Joe. All staff are extremely helpful. All calls were returned ASAP. In this day and age of Computerization of literally everything, Dr. Shamblin and his staff are very hands on and treat you with importance and personal care you deserve.
    Pamela BELMORE — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083645360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pepperdine University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamblin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schamblin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schamblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schamblin works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schamblin’s profile.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamblin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamblin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamblin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamblin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

