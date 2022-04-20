Dr. Mark Schadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schadt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Schadt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They completed their residency with Lankenau Hosp, General Surgery
Dr. Schadt works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's General Surgery - Anderson5325 Northgate Dr Ste 204, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 822-5660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schadt?
Mark performed a hernia repair for me last week. I walked out of the hospital same day with very minor pain. After 5 days I am able to return to work with no complications. Mark and his staff did an excellent job.
About Dr. Mark Schadt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1972568186
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp, General Surgery
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schadt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schadt works at
Dr. Schadt has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.