Dr. Mark Scarupa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarupa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scarupa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Scarupa, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Scarupa works at
Locations
-
1
Institute for Asthma & Allergy11002 Veirs Mill Rd Ste 414, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 962-5800
-
2
Institute for Asthma and Allergy2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 250, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 986-9262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarupa?
I highly recommend Dr. Scarupa. I went to him after seeing several other doctors for asthma and wheezing. He took the time to listen to my history and issues. He treated my wheezing with medication while he tried to find the root cause of of my problems. After a few visits and a CT scan he determined that my asthma was caused by post-nasal drip due to chronic sinus issues. He recommended me to an ENT who performed sinus surgery. Dr. Scarupa was the first doctor who really tried to help me. He is very easy to talk, answers your questions and gives clear and concise explanations. Dr. Scarupa could have taken the easy way out like some of my previous doctors who just kept me coming back for different medications but Dr. Scarupa didn't want to do that and I'm grateful!
About Dr. Mark Scarupa, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, French
- 1659303774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarupa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarupa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarupa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarupa works at
Dr. Scarupa has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarupa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scarupa speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarupa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarupa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.