Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mass Gen Hosp



Dr. Scarborough works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.