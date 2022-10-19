Overview

Dr. Mark Scanlan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Scanlan works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Guilford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.