Dr. Mark Scanlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Scanlan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
-
1
main office2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6325Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-4784
-
3
Guilford Office450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions
-
4
Connecticut Orthopedic Specialists84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 453-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best hand Dr.’s I’ve seen. Extremely skilled, informed, patient, thorough.
About Dr. Mark Scanlan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134116197
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
