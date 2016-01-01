Overview

Dr. Mark Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Sawyer works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.