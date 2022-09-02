Overview

Dr. Mark Sasse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Sasse works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.