Dr. Mark Saslawsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saslawsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Saslawsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Saslawsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Saslawsky works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Urology Network995 S Yates Rd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 527-7100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Southeast Urology Network7420 Guthrie Dr N Ste 111, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saslawsky?
I Christina wilson Reeves visited with my husband Ron Reeves we were very pleased with Mark Saslawsky and Dr Dang .I would and do recommend them very professional and Dr's that care .
About Dr. Mark Saslawsky, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184739401
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saslawsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saslawsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saslawsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saslawsky works at
Dr. Saslawsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saslawsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saslawsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saslawsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saslawsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saslawsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.