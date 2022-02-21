Dr. Mark Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sands, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sands, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sands works at
Locations
1
Mercy Family Center110 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 425, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 838-8283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been in Dr. Sands hands for more than 11 years. He has been a God send. My son has Autism, ADHD and a mood disorder. Dr, Sands has helped us through many difficult times and I highly recommend him. He is highly intelligent and has a warm and compassionate bed side manor.
About Dr. Mark Sands, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457491375
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Hospital Sick Chldn
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
Dr. Sands has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
