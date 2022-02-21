See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Mark Sands, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sands, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sands works at Mercy Family Center in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Family Center
    110 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 425, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 838-8283

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 21, 2022
    My son has been in Dr. Sands hands for more than 11 years. He has been a God send. My son has Autism, ADHD and a mood disorder. Dr, Sands has helped us through many difficult times and I highly recommend him. He is highly intelligent and has a warm and compassionate bed side manor.
    — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Sands, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457491375
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Hospital Sick Chldn
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sands works at Mercy Family Center in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sands’s profile.

    Dr. Sands has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

