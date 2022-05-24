Dr. Mark Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sando, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Kerlan Jobe Ortho Clin
Dr. Sando works at
Locations
-
1
Brandon Open Mri615 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
2
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay10740 Palm River Rd Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
3
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay PA100 AVENUE I NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
4
Orthopaedic Medical Group - Plant City420 N Plant Ave, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 684-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sando did my hip replacement he did a wonderful job , also the scare barley shows
About Dr. Mark Sando, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1477788867
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Ortho Clin
- University Of Maryland Med System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Canisius College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sando speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Sando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sando.
