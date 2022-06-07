Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in American Fork, UT. They completed their residency with Exempla St Joseph Hospital|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
Dr. Sanderson works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health1184 E 80 N, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 877-8563
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanderson?
Would highly recommend Dr. Sanderson
About Dr. Mark Sanderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1073604609
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanderson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.