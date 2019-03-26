See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark Sanders, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (87)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Sanders works at Sanders Clinic for Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanders Clinic
    4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 622-3576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 26, 2019
    You can't get much better than Dr. Sanders. My wife needed surgery on both her feet. Dr. Sanders listened to our concerns and explained everything in detail so that we understood the procedure and felt comfortable. He is patience and will answer all your questions. He is extremely knowledgable and up to date on all procedures and information. His staff is also very kind and helpful.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Sanders, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871546218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Buffalo
