Dr. Mark Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at Sanders Clinic for Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.