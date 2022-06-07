See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Sanchez works at Florida Fertility Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Fertility Institute PA
    2454 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 601, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 796-7705
  2. 2
    Russell White MD
    700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 893-6198

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Sanchez is an absolutely amazing doctor who has blessed us with the opportunity of being parents to a beautiful baby boy. Dr. Sanchez is kind, patience, knowledgeable, compassionate, understanding and full of personality which made things less stressful during the IVF process. We are so thankful to him and his staff for everything they have done for us.
    Tonya and Billielee — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD
    About Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851377642
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

