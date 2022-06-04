Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1101 Nott St Ste 202, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 347-5537
Capital District Orthotic Group624 McClellan St Ste G05, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 347-5537
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Extremely thorough and very professional. Very caring and great bedside manner.
About Dr. Mark Sanchez, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
