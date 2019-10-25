Overview

Dr. Mark Salevitz, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Salevitz works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.