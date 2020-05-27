Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Saleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Saleh works at
Locations
-
1
Atherton Neurology695 Oak Grove Ave Ste 310, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 324-0700
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3351 El Camino Real, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 599-0360
- 3 795 El Camino Real # 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2143
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
I find Dr. Saleh to be exceptional. He is very caring and takes his time with his patients. He's been really flexible with me, and has answered the approximately 2722836 messages I've sent him promptly and graciously, even though I'm sure he's extremely busy. He's been very reassuring after scary diagnoses and I very much appreciate that. I'm grateful he's my doctor.
About Dr. Mark Saleh, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851352264
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.