Overview

Dr. Mark Saleh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Saleh works at Brian Badduke, MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.