Dr. Mark Ryser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Dr. Mark Ryser, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Ryser, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Ryser works at Aspire Surgical in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspire Surgical
    114 E 12450 S Ste 104, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 515-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Facial Reconstruction
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 11, 2016
    Great staff. I will be bringing all my kids here for their wisdom teeth removal. I highly recommend Dr. Ryser.
    Amber Heaton in Taylorsville, UT — Oct 11, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Ryser, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942321518
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ryser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

