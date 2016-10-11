Dr. Mark Ryser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ryser, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ryser, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Aspire Surgical114 E 12450 S Ste 104, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 515-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff. I will be bringing all my kids here for their wisdom teeth removal. I highly recommend Dr. Ryser.
About Dr. Mark Ryser, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942321518
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Ryser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.