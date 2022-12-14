Dr. Mark Ryan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ryan, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Ryan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Fraser15717 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 285-3850
Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology25625 SCHOENHERR RD, Warren, MI 48089 Directions (586) 759-4700
Henry Ford Orthopedics - Commons43251 Commons Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 759-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Dr. Mark Ryan, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043338833
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteo Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.