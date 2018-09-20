Dr. Rusten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Rusten, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rusten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Rusten works at
Locations
Southeast Ear, Nose & Throat817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 519-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rusten was very patient with my active child and answered all of our questions. He spent lots of time with us and didn’t make us feel rushed.
About Dr. Mark Rusten, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912930777
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
