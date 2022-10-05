Dr. Mark Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Russo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
RWJBarnabas Health Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 307-0801
RWJBarnabas Health Saint Barnabas Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 307-0779
Barnabas Heart Hospital780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 646-8759
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (610) 424-8607
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3137
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My mother had 100% blockage. She is alive because of Dr. Russo. Everyday I pray for him to be more and more successful and to God to keep guiding his miraculous hands. Thank you Dr. Russo, I still have my Mother because of you
About Dr. Mark Russo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Coll Phys&amp;Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp|Columbia Coll Phys&Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Russo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.