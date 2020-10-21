Overview

Dr. Mark Russo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Russo works at Naples Nephrology in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.