Dr. Mark Runnels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Runnels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carthage, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Magee General Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Runnels works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Center-leake Inc1100 HIGHWAY 16 E, Carthage, MS 39051 Directions (601) 353-9900
-
2
Magee General Hospital300 3rd Ave SE, Magee, MS 39111 Directions (601) 353-9900
-
3
Mississippi Urology Clinic Pllc501 Marshall St Ste 301, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 353-9900
-
4
MS Urology1421 N State St Ste 403, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 353-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Magee General Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff was wonderful. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Mark Runnels, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144532391
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runnels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runnels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runnels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
