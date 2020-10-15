Overview

Dr. Mark Runnels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carthage, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Magee General Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Runnels works at Baptist Medical Center Leake in Carthage, MS with other offices in Magee, MS and Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.