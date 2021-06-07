Dr. Mark Runfola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runfola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Runfola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Runfola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Runfola works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgical Associates2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- Self Pay
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Runfola?
Knowledgeable, Experienced, and Professional... both Pre and Post surgery. Doubt you can find a better surgeon. My trust was well placed with Mark.
About Dr. Mark Runfola, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972509016
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Economics & Preprofessional-University Of Norte Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runfola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runfola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runfola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runfola works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Runfola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runfola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runfola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runfola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.