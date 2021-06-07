See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Mark Runfola, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Runfola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Runfola works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • Self Pay
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Jun 07, 2021
    Knowledgeable, Experienced, and Professional... both Pre and Post surgery. Doubt you can find a better surgeon. My trust was well placed with Mark.
    "Allgood" Haywood — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Runfola, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972509016
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Economics & Preprofessional-University Of Norte Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Runfola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runfola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runfola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runfola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runfola works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Runfola’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Runfola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runfola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runfola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runfola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

