Dr. Mark Ruggiero, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ruggiero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Greater Waterbury LLC455 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-1435Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Ruggiero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396773644
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
