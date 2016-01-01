Overview

Dr. Mark Ruggiero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.