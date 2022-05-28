Dr. Mark Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
1
Otolaryngology Associates1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7953
2
Otolaryngology Associates PC3801 University Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 520-7048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The highlight of the visit is the interaction with Doc. Rubinstein!!! Totally Professional while creating a comfortable space to hear and understand what he is telling you as he encourages questions from patient. Creates a safe comfortable setting in preparation for your procedure that continues to day of procedure right to the last visit after the procedure. A very rare experience unlike any I have experienced in dealing with health care professionals in my lifetime. Award winning, top professional/person!!!! THANK YOU Dr. Rubinstein…you are a highly esteemed professional/person. Can’t believe I am saying this…”I look forward to my next procedure”
About Dr. Mark Rubinstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubinstein speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
