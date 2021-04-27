Dr. Mark Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubino, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University, College Of Medicine,.
Locations
Mark P Rubino LLC848 1st Ave N Ste 340, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-6876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly & kind. I feel as though the staff & Dr Rubino genuinely care for me & they’ve taken great care of all my medical needs throughout the nearly 15 years that I’ve been a patient.
About Dr. Mark Rubino, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285605469
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp-Univ S Fla
- Northeast Ohio Medical University, College Of Medicine,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.