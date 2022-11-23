Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Center for Pain Relief Pllc9015 E Pima Center Pkwy Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 291-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Everyone was on time and very pleasant to us. Extremely professional and caring. Mapped out a plan.
- Mt Sinai MC
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
