Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgens.
Dr Mark Rubin, MD1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 116, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 848-6139Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
After seeing other professionals for my daughter who were useless at best and some were harmful, Dr. Rubin diagnosed her immediately and started her on a path to recovery. As a young teen she was cutting herself and had suicidal thoughts. Now after being in Dr. Rubin's care, she is happy and healthy and doing phenomenal!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1194749341
- Beth Israel/Deaconess; Massachusetts Mental Health Center. Harvard University. Child/Adolescent Psychiatry
- Beth Israel Hospital Psychiatry. Harvard University
- Rhode Island Hospital, Brown University. Internal Medicine Internship
- Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgens
- Harvard
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
