Dr. Mark Rubin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Rubin works at Family Eye Care of Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Style Optical
    1240 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 446-4210
    International Eye Associates
    1545 Hand Ave Ste B3, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 295-2168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Keratitis

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2019
    Experienced, knowledgeable, professional doctor and staff. I have confidence in their medical knowledge. their eyeglass manufacturer is top notch and solved problems I had with my previous eyeglasses, including the wrong shape frame for me.
    Excellent all the way — Jul 10, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Rubin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1114943131
    Education & Certifications

    • Deaconess Hosp
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    • University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rubin speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

