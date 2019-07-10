Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Style Optical1240 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-4210
International Eye Associates1545 Hand Ave Ste B3, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 295-2168
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced, knowledgeable, professional doctor and staff. I have confidence in their medical knowledge. their eyeglass manufacturer is top notch and solved problems I had with my previous eyeglasses, including the wrong shape frame for me.
About Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1114943131
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hosp
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
