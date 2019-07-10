Overview

Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Family Eye Care of Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.