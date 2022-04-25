Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 201A, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 947-3092
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Estero8440 Murano Del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 221-5402
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have LGL Leukemia...very rare. He and his staff have all been great, and are doing everything they can to help and advise me. Very compassionate and knowledgeable. He's a great doctor!!!
About Dr. Mark Rubin, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Hematology
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.