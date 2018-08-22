Overview

Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Mark A Rubenstein MD in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.