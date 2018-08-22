Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Locations
Mark Rubenstein MD PA4495 Military Trl Ste 209, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 296-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubenstein is professional to a fault, knowledgeable, and very articulate. He will answer all of your questions thoroughly and honestly with no sugar coating or false hopes, thereby setting realistic expectations.
About Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.