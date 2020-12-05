Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Rubenstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
An excellent Cardiologist with the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever been to. I have been using him for ten years and recommended him to many people who have all thanked me.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
