Dr. Mark Round, MD
Dr. Mark Round, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Round, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Round works at
Osceola Physician Management Inc203 Park Place Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-7119
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Dr. Round is one of the most caring doctors that I have met since coming to Central Florida 11 years ago. I was seeing another doctor for years and never felt comfortable. My gynecologist Dr. Casella told me to go to see Dr. Round and wow what a wonderful doctor! Now I have moved an hour and a half away but still drive to see him. He has a wonderful way with his patients. He listens, he researches, knows so much about meds without looking them up and he has a wonderful sense of humor. You will not be disappointed.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265477640
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med School
- Chicago Med Sch/Nrth Chicago VA Med Ctr
- Chicago Medical School
- Northwestern University of Chicago
