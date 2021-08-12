Dr. Mark Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rothstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rothstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists9 POINT WEST BLVD, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 441-7900
Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists3889 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothstein?
One of the best doctors. Has completed cataract surgery on both eyes. Had lasik surgery so that had to be addressed as well. Perfect job!!
About Dr. Mark Rothstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1063417848
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Dr. Rothstein has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothstein speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
