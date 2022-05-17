Overview

Dr. Mark Rothenberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital



Dr. Rothenberg works at Palm Beach Heart Associates in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.