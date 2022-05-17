Dr. Mark Rothenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Mark Rothenberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Rothenberg works at
Palm Beach Heart Associates5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 453-2683
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I just got 3 stent implants in my RCA from him. Dr Rothenberg is an exceptional Interventional Cardiologist. He did another stent on me in 2016 in my LAD. He studies and reviews all data and info on you, including past films of your past angioplasties and prepare for the procedure as best that he can. He is very meticulous, thorough and methodical with everything. He goes over his game plan with you before the procedure, and of course with the post procedure outcome. He attempts to accomplish what is best for your situation. He writes up a very detailed report on every procedure for your records. He has performed catherization procedure on me 3 times. He is very big on going in through your wrist when the option is there, rather than your groin which helps you recover much quicker. His skill level is very exceptional. He can tackle and be successful with the most difficult situations when it comes to placing stents! He is simply gifted and an extraordinary medical professional.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1821024761
- Temple University Hospital
