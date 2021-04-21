See All Podiatrists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Rotenstein works at Phoenix Medical Group, PC in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Medical Group
    14873 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 815-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Rotenstein, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992258008
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlantic Health - Morristown Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
