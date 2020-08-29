Overview

Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Chesapeake Neurosurgery, LLC in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.