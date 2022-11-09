Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
1
Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 933-9660
2
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Rosenblum is an excellent Robotic Prostate Surgeon. He took the time to listen to my concerns and explain my diagnosis and treatment options. Dr. Rosenblum and his team ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. The staff is a friendly and competent team of professionals who do their job with care and dedication. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenblum to anyone who needs a great Urologist.
About Dr. Mark Rosenblum, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003809310
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Innsz
- Washington Hospital Center
- Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblum speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
