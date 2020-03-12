Overview

Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblatt works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.