Overview

Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is a Phlebologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Shan Lezark / Advanced Medical Therapeutics in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.