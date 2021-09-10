Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Orthopedics5911 S Fashion Blvd Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 269-1333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I shattered my ankle on Mother’s Day back in 1991. Dr Rosen put it back together with 13 screws and a plate. It healed beautifully and hasn’t given me any problems since then.
About Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609823426
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
