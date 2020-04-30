Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
Dr. Mark Rosen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Capital Nephrology Associates3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 635, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5204
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Rosen has taken care to look into my case, prescribe and refer as needed, not just make vague suggestions. No wonder his schedule is so full, he’s what ESRD patients need.
About Dr. Mark Rosen, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.